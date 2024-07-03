Billy Ray Cyrus feels ‘lucky’ to be out of Firerose marriage

The former couple have accused each other of inappropriate marital conduct

Billy Ray Cyrus is happy to be moving on with his life after divorcing Firerose.

According to a new report by People Magazine, the country star, 62, wants nothing more than “to put all the drama in the past” with regards to his tumultuous marriage.

“He’s happy in Nashville and doing well,” an insider told the outlet, further noting, “He’s with close friends and he has great contact with [his daughter] Noah.”

The insider also shared that Cyrus felt like his relationship “was all a scam” and that “he feels lucky that he figured it all out.”

In spite of the “annoying” parts of navigating a divorce, Cyrus is “happy to be out of the marriage.”

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker filed for divorce on May 23 after just seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He also requested an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

In her response, 36-year-old Firerose denied the allegations of inappropriate marital conduct and in turn accused Cyrus of creating an unsafe living environment.