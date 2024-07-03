How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned his surprise ‘Eras Tour’ appearance

When Taylor Swift brought out her boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage during her Eras Tour show a surprise performance, history was made.



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a blast planning his surprise appearance during her stop in London last weekend.

During this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL superstar, 34, spilled the details about the iconic moment, revealing that it was actually his idea.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era,’” Travis told his co-host and older brother, Jason Kelce.

Though the couple initially laughed at the idea, a lightbulb then went off in Taylor’s head as she asked her beau, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’”

Travis recalled, “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show — might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.’”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that he had an “absolute blast” joining the international pop sensation on stage, which, in his words, was “easily as big as a football stadium… it’s way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

At the end of the day, though, only one thing mattered to Travis: “It was awesome. And I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters.”