Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic milestone as future King arrives in Scotland

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached a social media milestone as the future King arrives in Scotland to support Queen Camilla and Prince Edward at a special ceremony.



The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are set to be inducted into the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s prestigious chivalric order, at a ceremony honoring its tradition.

King Charles, 75, is the sovereign of the Order of the Thistle, and appointments are his personal gift made independently of Downing Street.



Prince William attended the ceremony solo as Princess Kate, currently undergoing chemotherapy, has temporarily reduced her public engagements.

Known for their active presence on social media, Kate Middleton and Prince William regularly update royal fans about their activities through their official Instagram account at Kensington Palace, which has now reached 16.6 million followers amidst these recent developments.



