Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to star in new Netflix crime thriller: See deets

‘RIP’ will be produced by Affleck and Damon’s studio Artists Equity

Mattfleck are reuniting on screen once more!

Just a year after collaborating on the sports drama, Air, Affleck, 51 (who also directed the 2023 film) and Damon, 53, are set to star together on an upcoming Netflix movie called RIP.

The streaming service confirmed the news on Tuesday, July 2, though they kept details about the plot line, release date, and cast additions under wraps.

All that is known about the plot is that it is a crime thriller.

The project comes from writer-director Joe Carnahan, who wrote the script alongside screenwriter Michael McGrale. Carnahan, who will also direct the movie, is renowned for his directorial work on Narc and Smokin’ Aces, among others, while McGrale’s credentials include CSI: Miami and The Following.

Additionally, the film will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led studio founded by Affleck and Damon in 2022.

Furthermore, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reported last month that the film package was circulating the market, RIP is aiming for a fall shoot.

RIP will mark Affleck and Damon’s 10th project together. Though they rose to fame following their 1997 Oscar-winning screenwriting debut, Good Will Hunting, their first screen appearance together was as extras on Kevin Costner’s 1989 film, Field of Dreams.