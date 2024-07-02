Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security's secret details revealed

Queen's secret letter reveals Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security after their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, a secret letter has revealed new shocking details.

The late Queen considered it "imperative" that her grandson and his wife kept "effective" security after saying goodbye to the royal jobs, court documents have shown.



The most senior aide told a Home Office committee that keeping the Sussexes safe was of "paramount importance" to the monarch and her family.

The letter which appeared in court documents last December, according to the Telegraph, revealed Sir Edward, who wrote on behalf of the Palace made the case for the Duke's continued "effective security" after leaving the royal family.



The letter, which was submitted to the High Court as part of evidence to reach the truth of whether and when the Duke made an offer to pay for his own security, reveals the truth about Meghan and Harry's importance in the royal family.

Sir Edward wrote: "During their time in the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to attend public-facing engagements representing the charities and causes which remain dear to them.



On the duke's security, the late Queen's most senior aide wrote: "You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family.



"Given the Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal family, his military service, the Duchess's own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.

"And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past."

The Duke of Sussex, who feels unsafe in the UK without proper security, first took legal action against the Home Office in 2020 over a decision that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection after he and wife Meghan stepped back from life as working royals.