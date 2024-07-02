Ice Spice teases potential Taylor Swift collaboration on upcoming ‘Y2K’ album

Ice Spice previously featured on pal Taylor Swift’s 2023 ‘Karma’ remix

Ice Spice continues to keep fans on their toes about her upcoming debut album, Y2K.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, the 24-year-old rapper revealed there are "a couple" of "crazy collaborations" set for the album, which is scheduled for release on July 26.

"That's what I can say," she teased, adding, "Yes, of course, more than one."

Born Isis Gaston, Ice Spice was then asked whether Taylor Swift — her collaborator and close friend — will “return the favour” of Ice collaborating with her on Swift’s Karma remix last year.

"I think she did me the favor," Ice responded, further teasing, "But I don't know. Let's see, let's see, let's see."

The Grammy-nominated artist further shared that her collaborators - both Swift and Nicki Minaj - are “always welcome” to join her on stage.

"You know, they're busy ladies, right? On sold-out tours. Congratulations to them," she said, adding, "They know they're always welcome."

Ice is currently gearing up for her own first headlining tour, the Y2K! World Tour, which kicks off with international festival performances in early July before hitting the United States later in the month.