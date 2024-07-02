King Charles issues big statement as he embarks on new journey

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at Edinburgh, Scotland to mark the city's 900th anniversary.

As per an official statement released by the Royal Family on July 2, the Monarch and his wife "will spend time at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland this week, celebrating Scottish culture, achievement and community."

The King and Queen of England will "celebrate the best of Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work."

The engagements of their Majesties include a Ceremony of the Keys, An Investiture and A Garden Party."



As reported by GB News, upon arrival, King Charles began his "official engagements in Scotland by inspecting a guard of honour in the Palace of Holyroodhouse gardens and then attending the Ceremony of the Keys."

Moreover, Prince William is expected to join his father and stepmother at the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will conclude their trip to Scotland by hosting "performers, guests and organisations" at Edinburgh Castle to celebrate the city's 900th anniversary.

