Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles amid award controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled as "selfish and narcissistic" individuals amid the Duke of Sussex’s Pat Tillman Award controversy.

For the unversed, the former working royal will be presented with the notable accolade on behalf of late war hero Pat Tillman at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11 in Los Angeles.



However, Pat's mother Mary called the Duke of Sussex 'prevailed' enough for this honour. She called out management to honour Harry and dubbed him "controversial and divisive."

Not only that, several reports are suggesting that Americans are furious over this decision and asked authorities to reconsider their choice.

Royal commentator Nile Gardiner has spoken in favour of the late soldier's mother and told GB News, "She was right to attack this award. And there's already a big online petition calling for the prize not to be given to Prince Harry."

He also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "increasingly unpopular" in the United States.

Speaking about the feelings of Americans for the California-baed couple, he said, "Harry and Meghan are viewed as selfish, narcissistic individuals who have launched attack after attack upon their own family and have, you know, trashed the royal family."



"The Americans are very pro the British monarchy. They really love the Royal Family, okay. They do not look kindly upon Harry and Meghan trashing them in the United States and does not go down very well," he remarked.