Inside John Legend's fun-filled family vacation in Mexico: See photos

John Legend offers insight into his tropical family getaway

John Legend recently cooled down in the pool with his babies during their Mexico family vacation.

The 45-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share some photos from his family vacation to Punta Mita in Mexico.

The photos featured himself and his four children spending quality time in the pool.

The singer, who shares his kids with wife Chrissy Teigen, was spotted flashing a beaming smile as his daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore posed beside him.

Meanwhile, the Ordinary People artist held his younger children, daughter Esti Maxine and son Wren Alexander in the photo.

In the second slide, Legend flaunted his back art painted on his right shoulder as he credited Luna Simone for the masterpiece.

The artwork was made up of four sparkly blue flowers with golden centers.

He wrote in the caption: "Babies! Back art by Luna Simone."

The OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder inquired in the comments section: "Thailand ?"

To which, Legend replied: "@ryantedder Punta Mita!"

The post featured heartwarming comments from fans, including: "Everything I see these beautiful pictures it makes me smile Luna, great artwork! You're super talented, sweetie"

As well as, "You guys looking so beautiful."