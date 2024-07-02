Kate Beckinsale finds humor in grief after tragic loss

Kate Beckinsale reflects on grief following the death of her cat Clive

Kate Beckinsale recently reflected on her grief following the death of her cat Clive.

The 50-year-old English actress took to her Instagram to post a bold video of herself, with her backside pressed against a window of the London department store Harvey Nichols.

She discussed her situation in the caption: "The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I've ever received that next morning - sometimes there's nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols."

Beckinsale seemingly laughed off her grief as she quipped: "Because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you're sick is your own bottom."

In addition, she expressed gratitude for her friend Nina Kate: "@nina_kate I'll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x."

Fans rushed to the comments section to applaud her "cheeky" coping method.

One fan wrote: "In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are gods blessings xo"

While another added: "Love how you navigate through trauma with humor, no matter how ridiculous"