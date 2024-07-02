Prince Harry decides to ‘step back’ as tensions with King Charles loom

Prince Harry has decided to 'step back' from his official commitments amid the never-ending rift with his ailing father King Charles.



As reported by Express.co.uk, astrologist Inbaal Honigman advised the Duke of Sussex to ‘rest’ after ‘overworking’ for the past few months.

For the unversed, from the beginning of 2024, Harry attended several events in Canada, the UK, and Nigeria, linked to his initiative, the Invictus Games.

The tarot card reader also claimed that the former working royal has been ‘overthinking,’ seemingly hinting at his growing tensions with his father and the senior members of the royal family.

She said, "Burnout. The Prince is overworked and overthinking, so he takes a step back and tries to commit to resting and recuperating."

Notably, these comments came after royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that there are 'no chances' of reconciliation between Harry and the royal family in the near future.

She highlighted a series of key royal events including Trooping the Colour and the Duke of Westminster’s wedding from which Harry was sidelined.

Moreover, Jennie also mentioned that the Duke of Sussex's recent visit to the UK in which he did not meet his cancer-stricken dad raised concerns about their bond.

The royal exeprt said, "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him."