Kate Middleton's much-awaited Wimbledon appearance at risk

Kate Middleton’s much-awaited appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament 2024 is reportedly at risk due to key reasons, claimed a royal commentator.



Murad Merali, a YouTuber who covers royal family, recently claimed that the Princess of Wales might not attend the Tennis championship because of her 'deteriorating' health.



He said, "Catherine's health might be deteriorating and that’s why she was not at the UEFA Euro 2024 and other key royal events."



Moreover, the YouTuber claimed there are possibilities that the royal family asked Kate to join them at Trooping the Colours and in return, the senior royal figures would let her go to Wimbledon but it seemed like they lie to her.



It is pertinent to mention that the tennis championship kicked off on July 1, in England.



Notably, the future Queen of England is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and she has rarely missed Wembley tournaments after tying the knot with Prince William.



However, this year is different because the future Queen of England has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Morover, the All England Club chair, Debbie Jevans, told Telegraph Sport that, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."



The mother-of-three was last seen at Trooping the Colour with her family, marking her comeback to the royal events.