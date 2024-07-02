Jamie Foxx shares first details about last year's medical emergency

Jamie Foxx on health scare

Jamie Foxx gave the first insight about what he felt just before going into emergency last year.



The Oscar-winning star told People in an interview in Phoenix, Ariz, addressing a group of people, that his health scare all started with a “bad headache” in April 2023.

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said before snapping his fingers.

“I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. … They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Foxx also revealed that the doctors eventually told him that “something’s going on up there,” pointing to his head. But he stopped to say, “I won’t say it on camera.”

The actor’s hospitalisation was announced by his daughter Corrine in an Instagram post shared on April 12, 2023.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote at the time.

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”