Eddie Murphy married to longtime fiancée Paige Butcher? Deets inside

Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation after calling Paige Butcher his 'wife'

Eddie Murphy has recently left everyone stunned when he called his longtime fiancée, Paige Butcher, his wife.



While speaking on the latest episode of The New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Eddie was talking about Marlon Brando, who expressed his desire to meet the Shrek actor.

“I used to be so hip, I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ [She’d say,] ‘Well that song’s the biggest thing in the world,’” said Eddie.

The Dr. DoLittle actor stated, “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eddie addressed the “not hip” television shows he often watched with Paige.

“I watch every night at six o’clock when I eat dinner, watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud and on Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer,” he revealed.

Eddie added, “We do. My wife and I, we watch all those shows, singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

Earlier in September 2018, Eddie’s rep confirmed to US WEEKLY that the Saturday Night Live alum was engaged to Paige.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Paige starred in Big Momma’s House 2 together in 2006, and later on started dating in 2012.

They went on to welcome daughter Izzy and son Max in May 2016 and November 2018, respectively.