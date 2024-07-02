Naomi Campbell explains why she was named ‘Olive Oyl’ at young age

Naomi Campbell addresses body image issues

Naomi Campbell has recently opened up about her struggles with body image issues when she was a school going child.



While speaking on Cambon Podcast, Naomi recalled, “I wasn’t at ease with myself because I was very skinny and quite tall for my age. And they used to call me Olive Oyl,” in reference to the cartoon character from Popeye.

“And, you know, kids call each other names. My neck’s quite long, so I used to try to shrug my neck down so it wouldn’t be so long. I felt awkward,” shared the catwalk queen.

Naomi revealed she gained confidence through dancing and even used the rhythmic movements when it came to doing photoshoots during modelling’s initial days.

“I just would pose the movements and the poses that I did for dance, and that got me through,” mentioned the supermodel.

Naomi further said, “It’s something that I loved and yeah, that will never change with me. I feel that’s something that’s really part of my DNA.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the model explained how she stood up for herself after facing discrimination.

“I had a voice and I would speak out if there was something that was unfair and not just,” she continued.

Naomi added, “Especially if I was working the same hours, doing the same job, but not being paid the same, I will speak about this.”

Meanwhile, Naomi confirmed that she welcomed both her children via surrogate.