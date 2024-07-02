Pedro Pascal shares his views on Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal’s physical transformation

Pedro Pascal reflects on working with Paul Mescal in Gladiator II

Pedro Pascal has recently shared his views on Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal's physical transformation for the movie.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pedro addressed battle scenes between his character, Marcus Acacius, and Paul’s Lucius Verus.

“I call him Brick Wall Paul,” said the Last of Us actor.

While praising Paul, Pedro stated, “He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again."

“To go up against somebody that fit and that talented and that much younger ... Outside of Ridley being a total genius, Paul is a big reason as to why I would put my poor body through that experience,” added the Game of Thrones actor.

Last year, Paul spoke to Esquire and shared his working experience with Pedro in the upcoming movie.

“I was too afraid to go up to the Mandalorian actor upon encountering him,” recalled the Foe actor.

Meanwhile, Paul reflected on training for the sequel in an interview with Vanity Fair.

He told the outlet, “I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage.”

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior,” remarked the Aftersun actor.

Paul mentioned, “Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling.”

“It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II is slated to release in theatres on November 22.