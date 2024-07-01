Gemma Atkinson can't 'speak without crying' after suffering devastating loss

Gemma Atkinson shares emotional update about family

Gemma Atkinson recently shared an emotional update on her family loss.



The Hollyoaks star, who shares kids Mia and Thiago with Strictly star Gorka Marquez, revealed that her beloved dog Norman had passed away over the weekend.

Gemma shared the sad news with her fans in a teary video, admitting that she can't "speak without crying."

She took to her Instagram to post a message that read: "It's been a really hard couple of days, but I know Norman is at peace and has taken on the role of my guardian angel."

In addition, the 37-year-old updated on her daughter's condition following the passing of her pet dog.

She explained: "I'm trying my hardest to explain to her what's happened and today I posted a card addressed to her from Norman in heaven, explaining his legs work and she doesn't need to worry about him. It should arrive on Tuesday, I hope it helps."

Gemma signed off the post with an expression of gratitude for 'legacy pets' for support in these crucial times.

She also claimed that her dog "fell asleep peacefully at home next to me."