‘Inside Out 2’ bags record-breaking success at global box office

Inside Out 2 set a high benchmark for the 2024 movies’ success.
Variety reported on Sunday, June 30, that Disney and Pixar’s latest venture became the first film of the year to hit $1 billion at the global box office.
Within 20 days of its premiere, the emotional-laden flick has amassed $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, for a whopping $1.015 billion worldwide.
In addition, the Inside Out sequel became the fastest animated release to join the billion-dollar club, which features 10 other animated films, eight of which are Disney titles.
When Inside Out 2 hit the screens on June 14, the animated film skyrocketed expectations, earning $151 million domestically, dethroning Dune: Part 2 ($711 million).
It marked the biggest and first opening of the year since Margot Robbie's Barbie ($162 million), released last July, to debut above $100 million.
Earlier this week, the sequel surpassed the lifetime gross of its first instalment in 2015 ($859 million worldwide).
Additionally, Inside Out 2 secured the top spot on the box office chart for three consecutive weekends, becoming the highest-grossing movie domestically and globally in 2024.
