Inside Blake Lively's stylish Italian getaway

Blake Lively offers insight into new friendships

Blake Lively recently shared snaps from her stylish Italy vacation, offering insight into new friendships.

Sharing the highlights of her travels, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she loves to befriend people during her vacations.

The It Ends With Us star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 30 to share snaps on her Stories, posing beside jeweller Carlo Eleuteri from the vintage jewellery boutique.

Lively flashed a beaming smile at the camera as she wrote across the photo on her Story: "When I travel I make friends. Italy was no exception. Here are some of my favorites. Starting with Carlo of the iconic @eleuteri."

She continued in the caption: "Anyone who knows me knows I'm a truffle pig for vintage treasures and delicious food. While I didn't nibble anyone at @eleuteri I can confirm they deliver on vintage treasures."

The Gossip Girl alum shared another snap in which she could be seen posing in an ice cream parlour.

Speaking about her new pal, Lively added: "Frabizo and family! We literally treated this gelateria as our nightclub," while she played the Bee Gees song Stayin' Alive.

Offering a sneak peek into her activities, she wrote: "Dancing and scooping daily. Gettin' crazy on pistachio and salted caramel. As you do."