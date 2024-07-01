Kate Middleton best friend's mother breaks silence on Palace gesture

Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment

Kate Middleton's best friend's mother has reacted to a surprising gesture of Buckingham Palace in meaningful words.

Queen Camilla made Tony Hudgell and his mother's dream come true last week when she invited two child fundraising heroes and their families to Buckingham Palace for a private garden party.

Tony, nine, has met the Princess of Wales several times before and is affectionately referred to as her "best friend".



Princess Kate, who's battling cancer, has often lauded her little friend's efforts of doing good deeds for others even being suffered from life-changing injuries after the horrific child abuse he endured as a baby.

Tony's adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell said it was an "honour". She described the gesture of Bukhungham Palace as "an experience we would never have dreamed of".

She added: "Tony chatted to The Queen as if they were old friends and she was lovely with him and an exceptionally very proud moment when the Queen gave Tony his BEM. We would like to thank everyone who made this one of the most memorable days we will ever have."

Kate Middleton, according to a palace insider, had also a plan to meet the little boy.

"Princess Kate is really impressed of the little boy's courage and his efforts to devote his life for others at a very young age, according to the insider.

Tony has raised money for charity since the age of five - when he was inspired by Captain Tom Morre’s fundraising efforts and walked 10km through June 2020 for cash. He also raised an incredible £1.8 million for the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where he received treatment.

He was the youngest-ever recipient of a New Year Honour when he was given the gong for services to the prevention of child abuse. He has also received the Pride of Britain Award and UK Points of Light award.

On the other hand, Brain tumour patient Layla O'Donovan's father also shared the 11-year-old's reaction after being honoured by Queen Camilla, saying: "Lyla was gutted about missing the original garden party but she said she’s glad she missed it now as she’s got to meet The Queen and there’s no one else more important than her, apart from The King of course."



Layla's father added it was “an amazing moment for us as a family”, especially as Layla’s health dipped over the past few weeks, saying:“She’s been having so many more seizures and up to eight a week in school, so we always cherish everything we do,” he said. “For us to come and have an experience like this was incredible and Lyla loved every second of our trip.”