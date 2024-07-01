Chrissy Teigen, family soar through the skies on ziplining trip

Chrissy Teigen shares photos from adventurous trip in Mexico

Chrissy Teigen recently shared photos of her going ziplining in Mexico with her two eldest children and husband John Legend.



The 38-year-old model and author took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 30 to share snaps from their adventurous trip.

In the first clip, Teigen shared her views about the thrill ride across the tropical foliage, screaming as she sped down the wire.

She wrote in the caption: "The kids finally got to live out their dreams of a zipline longer than the one at sky zone! did 10 of these lengths all down the mountain!" she wrote in the caption. "One tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. seems obvious I know but I didn't think I'd actually do it! will be icing the hooha tonight."

In the second slide, Teigen and Luna were strapped together as someone behind the camera exclaimed, "Looking back at me girl."

To which, Tiegen responded: "Bye!"

She reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, flaunting how the mother-daughter duo went down the long ride together.

This came after she shared a carousel post of her kids last week.