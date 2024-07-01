Killer Mike nabs Album of the Year at 2024 BET Awards ‘I am back, baby’

Killer Mike's 'MICHAEL' outshined seven nominees in the category including Nicki Minaj, Usher & more

Killer Mike took home the most coveted accolade, Album of the Year, from the BET Awards 2024 night.



On Sunday, June 30, the Grammy winner received the award for his album MICHAEL.

He outshined seven other artists vying for the title with their respective albums, including Usher (Coming Home), Drake (For All Dogs- Scary Hours Edition), Nicki Minaj (Pink Friday 2), Chris Brown (11:11), Gunna (A Gift & a Curse), Victoria Monet (Jaguar II) and 21 Savage (American Dream).

After holding the trophy, Killer Mike topped off his win with an impassioned speech.

"Thank you for seeing me, Black people," he began his speech by expressing gratitude for his wife, their children, and his manager. "Thank you for believing in me, Black people. Thank you for honouring me in this way."

"Technically, I was not supposed to be here," Killer Mike, born Michael Render, shed light on being arrested at the Grammy Awards this year.

"I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building. But I want to tell you — look at God because I’m back, baby," he continued, "I’m back, and I’m living."

"I want to tell Black people that because of BET, I'm back. Not because of no white person calling nobody," the 49-year-old rapper and activist added.

"A Black man runs this business. A Black company put this show on, and they got my Black ass back in here. Thank y’all," he said in his fiery speech, telling the crowd that his win was a win for everyone in attendance.