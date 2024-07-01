Firerose dubs Billy Ray Cyrus 'an evil man' amid divorce battle

Firerose adds new allegations against Billy Ray Cyrus after 'extreme verbal, psychological abuse' claims

Billy Ray Cyrus faced fresh blows from his estranged wife, Firerose, amid their ongoing divorce.

In an interview with Page Six published on Sunday, June 30, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, called Cyrus "an evil man" who forced her to follow "strict rules" during their relationship.

"I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done," she said, describing the treatment towards her "systematic isolation."

The songstress further claimed that Cyrus, 65, isolated her "from every single person in my life," including her loved ones, except her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsors.

"If I had to send a text, I had to read it to him for permission," she revealed. The same goes for emails.

As the estranged couple’s divorce proceeding continued, Firerose, who claimed to be currently sober, feared that Cyrus would use her past "very dark years"against her during the legal battle.

"I think he will use every single thing against me," she said, "He’s an evil man."

Notably, these allegations came to light after Cyrus made quite the same claims against the Australian singer in his June 17 filings.

The country singer alleged Firerose "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family, blocking him from communicating with a daughter.