Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to take major step in 'wild' romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly been taking their romance to the next level as the couple is 'confident' in the stability of their relationship.

As reported by US Weekly, the lovebirds, who started dating each other in September 2023, are in their 'easy era.'



The source revealed that Swift and Kelce exchange 'cute texts' and 'faceTime' each as the duo are 'wildly in love.'

The Lover singer and the NFL player have been trying to keep their 'romance alive' by making 'little gestures' despite their busy schedules.

Taylor and Travis both have a lot of demands in their careers, which allows them the time and space to miss each other," but they made "little gestures and [exchange] gifts to keep the romance alive."

The report claimed that the pair are very "confident in their relationship," hinting at their possible engagement and happy future together.

Notably, these comments came after Kelce made her debut on-stage and performed a magical act with his lady love at the singer's jam-packed Eras Tour show in London.