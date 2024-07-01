Will Smith lights up BET Awards stage with 'You Can Make It' live debut

Will Smith ablaze the BET Award 2024 stage with the solo he released after six years of solo hiatus

Will Smith make it to the 2024 BET Awards to perform his latest single live on stage.



On Sunday night, June 30, he set the stage on fire with the You Can Make It rendition backed by Sunday Service Choir, Kirk Franklin and Chandler Moore.

The four-time Grammy-winning crooner kicked off his brand-new song’s debut live performance while standing in the middle of a fire pit that looks like lava.

“The darker the hell you gotta endure / The brighter the heaven you get to enjoy / The harder the fall, the higher you soar / God opens a window when the devil closes the door,” he began to rap.

“Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift / To lift me higher gifts requires faith / So dry your eyes and then you’ll find a way,” Smith, 55, continued, “Out of the madness, out of the maze / And out of the saddest into the rays / The darkest of nights turns into day / And every storm runs out of rain.”

After his rapping part, he was joined on stage by Sunday Service Choir, Fridayy and Franklin for a rousing performance proceeded with what appears to be rain, putting an end to the blazing stage.

The Bad Boy: Ride or Die star concluded the performance with the motivational note.

“Nobody gets an easy ride / We all have a cross to bear /, But there’s wisdom in that fire / And every moment of your life is a brand-new opportunity / We are not being punished, we are being forged / Dance in your darkest moments,” he added.