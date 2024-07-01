Tyla makes roaring debut at 2024 BET Awards with 'Jump'

Tyla made the crowd Jump with a tantalising rendition of her latest hit at the 2024 BET Awards.
She hit the stage on Sunday, June 30, to debut at the biggest culture night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
In addition, Gunna and Skillibeng joined the South African singer for her Jump performance, in which she rocked a two-piece brown bra and skirt paired with black thigh-high boots.
The 22-year-old songstress turned up the heat on the stage as she began to sing from behind a cage filled with dancers painted and set together as a giant real-life Tiger, a node to her fanbase, the Tygers.
Gunna and Skillibeng later stepped on the stage to rap their verses after the Water singer concluded her fiery set with Johannesburg-rooted Water dance moves.
Tyla's performance followed after she bagged four nominations at the 24th BET Awards, earning two accolades: the Best New Artist and the Best International Act.
Her lively set at the award ceremony comes after Tyla canceled her debut concert tour due to the lingering effects of her injury around the release of her self-titled debut album in March.
