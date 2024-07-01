Prince William, Prince Harry receive long awaited amazing news: 'really happy'

Prince William and Prince Harry have received long-awaited amazing news from one of her cousins.

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer finally announced her baby daughter's name in a black-and-white Instagram post on Sunday, June 30.

In the photo, the 33-year-old is seen holding her daughter as they sit together on a window ledge. The newborn gazes out of the window while in Lady Spencer's arms.

Known for her privacy, the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William shared the news of her daughter's birth on Mother's Day this year through an Instagram post. She recently disclosed that her daughter's name is Athena alongside the caption accompanying the black-and-white snapshot.

"Athena watching the world go by." A white heart emoji was added to the end of the message. Royal fans were quick to share their delight at the chosen name of Lady Spencer's daughter.

One wrote: "Such a beautiful name!" A second comment read: "What a beautiful name and photo."

A third Royal Family fan wrote: "Athena is so gorgeous!! Like her mama." Her post announcing the birth of her daughter left the name absent but revealed her daughter's birth on Mother's Day.



A post from Lady Spencer on Instagram read: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Fans of the family were left surprised and say they had no idea she was pregnant, OK reported. One user wrote: "I didn't know you became a mum, congratulations." Another added: "Oh wow! Didn't know you had a little bub. How gorgeous!"

Lady Spencer has since revealed why she speaks so little about her private life, saying: "It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."