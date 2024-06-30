Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury breathes his last at 33

Andrew Jury passes away at 33

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury died at the age of 33, stating that he was dealing with undefined 'struggles'.

His co-stars Brett, Angel Renall, and Benjamin Blackwell announced the death of the builder, who was one of the original grooms on the 2017 New Zealand series.

The statement that was part of a joint Instagram post read: "It's with the heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury. We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime."

"Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show."

They added: "At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family – Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda."

For the unversed, Jury was paired with bride Vicky Gleeson-Stokes on the series.

The pair continued to stay together until the final of the highly-acclaimed series and parted ways right after the filming ended.