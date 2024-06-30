Prince William cancels major commitment amid Princess Kate's health woes?

The Prince of Wales is the President of the Football Association

Prince William's attendance at today's match in Germany, where England faces Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16 stage, remains uncertain.



The knockout phase of Euro 2024 began on Saturday, with England set to play their crucial match against Slovakia on Sunday. A loss would mean elimination from the tournament.

It has not been confirmed whether the Prince of Wales will travel to Germany to support the Three Lions in today's game.

William, as President of the Football Association, has been a regular attendee at England matches and was photographed watching their second game against Denmark earlier this month.

During England's final group stage game against Slovenia, Prince Charles was absent as he was supporting King Charles during the State Visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

Princess Catherine is unlikely to accompany William to the match if he does attend. Kate made her return to public life at Trooping the Colour on June 15 after a six-month absence following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. There's a possibility that Kate may undertake duties at Wimbledon in July.

Prince George may join William at tonight's Euro 2024 knockout match.



