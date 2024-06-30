'Back to the Future' icon Michael J Fox electrifies Glastonbury with Coldplay

Michael J Fox makes surprise Glastonbury appearance in an unforgettable encounter

Michael J Fox recently made a surprise Glastonbury appearance alongside headliners Coldplay in an "unforgettable" encounter during the famous festival.



Fox, who is known for his notable work in a number of films and TV series, including playing the iconic Marty McFly in the Back to the Future films in the 1980s', progressed the chords as he riffed through the track Fix You.

This created chaos on social media with fans falling head over heels in love with the electrifying performance from their very own Michael.

They rushed to the comments section of various posts to add tributary mentions for the legendary multi-hyphenate star.

One fan commented: "This gave me chills and tears of joy."

Another chimed in, adding: "And if you don't know, you need to. Marty McFly!"

A third gushed: "This is freaking beautiful"

While a fourth applauded the celebrity, noting: "He's amazing he's awesome wow the greatest on my time is child watch his movies he will always will be remembered".

For the unversed, Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, set up the foundation with his name in 2000.

Ever since the star has long been an advocate for finding a cure for the said disease.