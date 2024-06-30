Michael J. Fox reveals reason for his early poor health

Michael J. Fox has blamed his bad health later in life for his wild partying habit during the 1980s.



The 63-year-old icon of Back to the Future unexpectedly appeared on Saturday night during Coldplay's headline Glastonbury show. In a wheelchair, the actor went onstage to play guitar with Chris Martin and the band during Fix You.

Chris introduced the Hollywood star to the audience and said, "The main reason why we're in a band is because of watching Back to the Future, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael."

Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease at the young age of 30 in 1991. He publicly shared his battle with the condition seven years later.

In a recent interview with CBS about his documentary, STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie, Fox attributed his health issues to a specific reason.

This revelation came after Jane Pauley asked him about a speech he gave while receiving an honourary Oscar from Woody Harrelson in 2022.

He told his actor pal at the time: "We did some damage. We did some damage in the '80s." Jane honed in on whether it was possible he did actually do "damage to himself" with his hard partying, to which Michael responded: "I mean, there's so many ways that you can ... that I could've hurt myself."

He added: "I could've hit my head. I could've drank too much at a certain developmental period."