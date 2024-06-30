Dakota Johnson's special bond with Jeremy Allen White revealed

Dakota Johnson and Jeremy Allen White, stars of Hollywood, have a longstanding friendship that has withstood the test of time and divorce.

They recently enjoyed a beach day with White's kids and friends over a weekend spent together in Malibu, California.

The two actors, White, known for The Bear, and Johnson, known for Madame Web, have a long history together.

Johnson is the godmother of White's two children and a close friend of White's ex-wife, Addison Timlin.

Before acting together in the 2008 play Afterschool, Timlin and White were high school sweethearts, having met at the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City. The couple was married in October 2019 but filed for divorce in May 2023.

Over the years, the Daddio star and her fiancé, Chris Martin of Coldplay, have remained firm friends. Johnson was among the few guests at White and Timlin's small-scale Beverly Hills courthouse wedding.

As early as 2017, following Donald Trump's inauguration as president, the actor was seen hanging out with the couple at the Women's March demonstration.

According to reports, Johnson and White also share pals with Blake Lee, who starred in Cruel Summer. White also went to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith's 60th birthday celebration.

But Johnson looks to be the most like Timlin.

Timlin even sent a kind tribute to Johnson on the Fifty Shades of Grey star's birthday as recently as last year. She posted a picture of them seated on the ground as Johnson was holding wine in one hand and feeding a baby with another.

In an Instagram caption, she wrote: ”Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. We feel each other like the weather and I’m so deeply grateful for it. I love you for the rest of time.”