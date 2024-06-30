Prince William, Kate Middleton decide Harry, Meghan's future in royal fold

Prince William and Kate Middleton's forgiveness will decide Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in the royal family, claimed a royal expert.



In conversation with The Sun, Charles Rae claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales might never forgive the Montecito couple due to an awful lot of pain they have caused.

The royal commentator suggested that the former working royals have to make the 'first move' to mend their rift with the senior members of the royal family, however, their apology would not be accepted by the future King and Queen of England.

He added, "After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well. There’s too much gone under the bridge now."

He claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales might not respond "favourably" to the California-based couple's plea.

Moreover, Charles explained that William "got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother."

Notably, these comments came after reports revealed that Prince Harry is 'desperate' to return to the UK as he wants his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to learn about their father's birthplace.