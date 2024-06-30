Blake Lively, Hasan Minhaj night out with ‘It Ends With Us’ cast mates

Blake Lively and Hasan Minhaj hit the trendy restuarant in New York with It Ends With Us co stars

Blake Lively and Hasan Minhaj enjoyed a night out with their It Ends With Us cast members.

According to People, the star cast appeared to be returning from an event for the new film as they hit the hot spot Carbone while all glammed up on Friday, June 28.

Lively, 36, and Minhaj, 38, were joined by co-stars Isabel Ferrer and Brendon Sklenar as they headed to dinner.

The Gossip Girl alum was dressed to the nines in a sparkly light blue mini dress layered with a long denim jacket.

She accessorized her stylish yet elegant look with a matching blue bag, silver jewelry, and grey heels.

Minhaj, known for his comedy shows, was dressed to impress as well. Walking alongside Lively, he sported a red printed button-up shirt over a white tee, paired with black slacks.



Ferrer, who played Lively’s younger counterpart in the movie, followed behind in a black cutout dress, completing her look with matching sparkly heels.

This outing comes just a week after the early screening of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name. It Ends With Us which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 9.