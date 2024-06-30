Inside Olivia Culpo's 'timeless, covered elegant' wedding dress

Olivia Culpo discussed her reasons for going modest about her wedding dress.

In a Vogue interview published on her wedding day with NFL star Christian McCaffrey, June 29, she shared her thoughts behind wearing a fully-covered gown.

"I didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form," Culpo said of her Dolce & Gabbana crepe ball gown, which featured a crew neck, long sleeves and buttons down the back.

"I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity," she added of the gown, which she paired with a 16-foot-long lace veil, as well as minimal makeup.

"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered and elegant," she added.

The model also talked candidly with the publication about the process of creating her gown, revealing that the couple's choice to wed at a church in the Watch Hill neighbourhood of Westerly, on the coast, had a big impact.

Culpo claimed that she couldn't find precisely what she was looking for online, despite having ideas of long sleeves and a more understated style. This just served to fuel her creativity.

“That’s what made me even more excited about this vision,” she told the magazine.

Culpo drew out her ideal outfit with the help of a Dolce & Gabbana designer, and the ensemble was perfect the first time around.

"It was exactly the same as the original sketch," she told the outlet. "This is the first, last and only wedding dress I tried on."