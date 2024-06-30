Kevin Costner reflects on struggling with kidney stones while filming Hidden Figures

Kevin Costner reveals he dealt with kidney stones while filming Hidden Figures

Kevin Costner has recently opened up about struggling with kidney stones while filming Hidden Figures in 2016.



“I've never worked drunk on a set,” said the Yellowstone star in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner shared, “I've never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked on Hidden Figures.”

Recalling his 2016 movie’s time, Kevin told the outlet, “I worked 10 days under an IV drip. I don't even know how.”

“About three days of it I was normal and then something happened to me,” remarked The Bodyguard actor.

Kevin “never missed a day of work,” but he stated, “I sat in my trailer with a morphine drip in my arm.”

The actor’s IV treatment also left him with bruising that affected his performance in the movie.

“I eventually had to have my sleeves down in the movie as opposed to rolled up because of that,” he continued.

Kevin reflected, “I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn't.”

Meanwhile, Kevin spoke to Entertainment Weekly that he’s not annoyed how the movie performed at the box office.

“I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend,” he mentioned.

Kevin further said, “If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed.”

“I'm really happy that Horizon looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process,” added the actor.