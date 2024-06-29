Eamonn Holmes 'struggling to accept' end of 14-year marriage to Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes reportedly moved to a “small flat” from the £3,000,000 mansion

TV star Eamonn Holmes reportedly moved to a “small flat” from the £3,000,000 mansion he shared with wife Ruth Langsford.

This came after the TV presenting duo decided to part ways, dissolving their marriage of 14 years.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the tabloid’s source explained: “Yes, they were troubled, but she was caring for him and he had some kind of normality.”

“Now, he is alone in a flat living a pretty solitary existence. His marriage ending after such a long time has been something he has found difficult to accept.”

Reflecting on Holmes’ health following Ruth’s news, another insider told GB News: “When he started here he was in pain, in a bit of a state, but since the Ruth news came out we are really concerned.”

“He is down, he is quieter and he seems to be in even more discomfort. You have to wonder whether it was his split from Ruth that’s contributed to his ailing health.”

However, earlier this week, the veteran TV presenter claimed that since he was on “borrowed time,” he wasn’t completely “ok.”

For the unversed, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot back in 2010.