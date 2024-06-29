Nicole Kidma, Zac Efron share a laugh over axed title of 'A Family Affair'

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron spill details on A Family Affair's original name

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron recently revealed the original title of their new romantic-comedy A Family Affair.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the 57-year-old actress revealed that the film originally “had a different title.”

“It was called Motherf*****,” she laughingly added. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actor quickly beeped out to make sure the rules were not violated.

Kidman explained: “Somehow that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title.”

Reflecting on the script, Zac claimed that the arresting title “made the script stay at the top of the pile. It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

A Family Affair that reunited Kidman and Efron 12 years after they first appeared together on 2012 drama The Paperboy, revolves around Efron, playing a film star who falls for his assistant’s, played by Joey King, mother.

After the duo were briefed on the script, Efron said that he “jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it. It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun."

Opening up about the film’s plot, Kidman said: "We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm — it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable."