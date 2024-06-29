Will Smith offers glimpse into ‘You Can Make It’ rehearsal before BET Awards

Will Smith will perform his new song at the 2024 BET Awards held on Sunday, June 30

Will Smith gave a sneak peek from the You Can Make It rehearsals ahead of the BET Awards rendition.



The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star posted a video on his Instagram on Friday, June 28, after releasing his first solo track in six years.

"Running thru You Can Make It before #BETawards on Sunday…," he wrote in the caption. "@sundayservicecollective sounding BEAUTIFUL!"

The video featured the four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor capturing the moments in selfie mode as the choir group practised the notes with the coach.

After panning the camera around the room, he fixed it in one place, showing the participants serenading, "Don’t give up on me / I need you to hold on / I know you can face it."

"BET, here we come," he said, zooming in the camera on his face. He whispered as the crew took a brief break amid their practice session.

"I know you can make," they continued to rehearse.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Smith, 55, is slated to perform his new song at the 2024 BET Awards, which will be held on June 30.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star will perform his new track in Los Angeles on Sunday, which has also lined up performances from Ice Spice, Ms Lauryn Hill, Tyla and Victoria Monét.