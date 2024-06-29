Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage reaches its final act

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage could be a lost cause as the latter appears to hammer final nail in the coffin.

A recent report from People confirmed the Batman alum moved his belongings out of his shared home with estranged wife after weeks of back and forth with one another.

The couple’s marital issues have been in the limelight since the better part of this year, gaining steam when Affleck didn’t accompany Lopez to Met Gala last month.

For the unversed, they rekindled their romance after nearly two decades as they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Ben and Jlo were previously engaged in the early naughies; however, their relationship couldn’t stand the test of time at the time.

Most recently, the pair seems to be going through the same conundrum, as they gradually untangle themselves from each other lives via a series of steps.

Affleck and Lopez put their joint mansion in Beverly Hills up for sale earlier this month, leading them to live separate lives in different places.

Moreoever, the Atlas star recently jetted off to European getaway solo, leaving the Daredevil alum brooding in Los Angeles while their kids have been out for summer activities.