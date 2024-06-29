Demi Moore celebrates 39 years of 'St. Elmo's Fire' with Charli XCX twist

Demi Moore shares a video featuring her character from St. Elmo’s Fire to mark show's 39th anniversary

Demi Moore celebrated the 39th anniversary of St. Elmo’s Fire with an electrifying video set to Charli XCX's track.



On Friday, June 28, the G.I. Jane star took to Instagram to honor one of her breakout projects with a dynamic edit.

"Jules would have loved Brat Girl Summer," she captioned the post, referring to her character Jules Van Patten in the rom-com movie. "Happy 39th birthday to #StElmosFire!"

The video featured footage of Moore’s character Jules, set against the backdrop of Charli XCX’s rendition of 365, the closing track from her new album Brat.

The album’s popularity has led pop music fanatics to declare the summer of 2024 as "Brat Girl Summer" or "Brat Summer."

In addition to enjoying Charli’s album, Moore recently appeared in Brats, a documentary reflecting on the Brat Pack’s heyday in the 1980s.

The Brat Pack moniker was coined by a 1985 article in New York magazine written by David Blum, describing a group of young actors who frequently appeared together in teen-oriented coming-of-age films in the 1980s.

Additionally, in the 1985 film, Moore co-starred with her Brat Pack companions, including Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Rob Lowe