King Charles breaks silence after suffering major setback

King Charles extended his support to the Armed Forces of the UK after his travel plans were reportedly jeopardised due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

On June 29, a new photo of the Monarch was released to mark the Armed Forces Day by the Buckingham Palace.

As reported by The Sun, the picture was taken last before his was diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace released a statement alongside the picture which reads, "A new portrait of The King has been released to mark Armed Forces Day. His Majesty is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services."



"The photograph features His Majesty wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations."

It is pertinent to mention that the Palace released a new portrait of the Majesty after reports suggested that the King of England has been feeling sad over missing out important royal visit to New Zealand due to his health woes.

As per The Mirror, "Missing New Zealand is a great loss, and it will be a source of great regret for him, because to be honest he probably won't be doing it again. But it's frankly incredible that he is still doing Australia and that should be celebrated."