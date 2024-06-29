Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s Melissa Joan Hart honours late costar, Martin Mull

Martin Mull appeared in 70 episodes of the Melissa Joan Hart-led sitcom as Principal Willard Kraft

Melissa Joan Hart reflected on Martin Mull’s life and legacy following his death at the age of 80.

On Friday, June 28, Mull’s daughter Maggie confirmed the tragic news via an Instagram post. Shortly after, Hart took to Instagram to pay tribute to her former Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star.

"Rest in Peace my friend," the 48-year-old actress began the heartfelt note. "The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest."

"I have such fond memories of working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work," she recounted her cherished moments from their time together.

She mentioned that before Mull appeared in over 70 episodes of the Hart-led sitcom as Principal Willard Kraft from 1997 to 2000, she was already in awe of his craft from Roseanne and Mr Mom.



"And after our Sabrina days, his body of work multiplied with guest stars and recurring roles on huge shows as well as features and animation," Hart continued, "He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end."

"He will be missed, but this world has benefited from his being here," she said, extending her condolences to Mull’s family before concluding the caption, "I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull artwork hanging in my home!"

She looked back fondly at their off-camera bond by posting a picture of herself with Mull posing in costume together on set.

Mull passed away on Thursday, June 27, at his home following a "valiant fight against a long illness."