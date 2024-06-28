Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to announce nominees for upcoming Emmys

Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph have three and two Emmy awards, respectively

Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph have been booked to announce the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees.

Deadline confirmed on Friday, June 28, that the two are tapped for the upcoming Emmys, joined by Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego at the nominations ceremony.

"While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling," said Abrego.

"Great television relies on the contributions of so many," he continued, "And we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."

The highly anticipated live ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 17. It will be streamed live from Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to the Emmys' official website.

Additionally, Hale is best known for his role as Gary Walsh in HBO’s Veep. Hale won two out of three Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Veep in 2013 and 2015.

Moreover, he bagged nominations in the same category in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

As for Ralph, she is currently starring in Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard. She earned two Emmys and one Golden Globe award for her role in ABC’s hit comedy series.