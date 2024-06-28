Elton John spills he’s not going to tour again: Here’s why

Elton John confirms he would no longer be touring

Elton John has recently spilled he will no longer be touring and wants to present for his family.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Elton, who shares two sons with husband David Furnish, had his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.

At the time, he told the crowd it had been “52 years of pure joy”.

When asked if he’d go back on tour, Elton replied, “No.”

David chimed in and said, “We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now.”

“We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life,” he continued.

“Elton has been doing it for 60 years. So, it's nice to have that time to spend at home with family,” stated David.

The iconic singer mentioned he’s “satisfied” with his final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which took place in Stockholm in July 2023.

“The last show in Stockholm on the farewell tour after Glastonbury, I got in the car and went, ‘Yes! Yes!’ We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there’s no going back [after] that,” recalled Elton.

The singer’s last song in Stockholm was, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Later, he thanked the crowd for a “magical” end to his touring life.

Elton told the outlet that he would “never be touring again” but teased “one-off” performances in the future.

Right now, the musician added, “I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything.”