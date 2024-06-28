Melissa Etheridge reveals secret to happy marriage

Melissa Etheridge offers an inside scoop on successful marriage

Melissa Etheridge recently spilled details on the secret to her successful marriage.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the release of her docuseries Melissa-Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, the 63-year-old joked: "I can tell you it helps. It helps a lot. We're Gemini, so we just think we're the coolest. We just have a lot of fun."

The Grammy-winning singer, who celebrated her 10th anniversary in May, revealed she struggled to find her "happily ever after."

She said about the Wallem and TV producer: "[Linda and I are] so supportive of each other. It's the best relationship I've had in my whole life. After my second breakup, I had four kids and was like, 'I'm obviously horrible at picking partners. I'm not going to do this anymore.'"

Previously, the star split from wife Tammy Lynn Michaels in 2010 after a marriage of seven years with two children, Johnnie and Miller.

In addition, she shared daughter Bailey and 17-year-old son Beckett with former partner Julie Cypher ahead of Beckett's death in 2020.

For the unversed, Etheridge is gearing up for the release of her docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 9.