Tristan Thompson slammed for 'hypocritical' birthday tribute to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson posts honorary tribute to Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday

Tristan Thompson recently received backlash for writing an honorary tribute to Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday.

Thompson, who shares two kids True and Tatum with the reality TV star, shared a link to his Snapchat profile with a caption that read: "Happy Birthday Khloe!!"

He shared a photo of the couple flashing smiles at the camera as they posed with their kids.

In addition, he also posted a photo with the birthday girl on his Instagram Stories, writing: "You are the best mom."

In the second slide he wrote: "You are my best friend" which was followed by: "And the most incredible human being I've ever met."

Fans called out Khloe's on-off former boyfriend for wishing her on her big day.

Sparking fury over Tristan's tribute, they suggested that he doesn't deserve to wish the Good American co-founder 'Happy Birthday' after he cheated on her with another woman.

One fan wrote: "You're the most incredible human I've ever met" yet you destroyed the birth of her 2 kids by ruining the happiest moments of her life with your infidelity. Anyone who cheats is weak."

Another chimed in: "She so trauma bonded to him. It breaks my heart for her and the children. I wish she knew how much she deserves."