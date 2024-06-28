Zac Efron gushes over playing Nicole Kidman’s love interest: ‘So enamoured’

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman previously shared the screen for ‘The Paperboy’

Zac Efron still pinches himself over getting to play Nicole Kidman’s love interest not once, but twice.

Efron, 36, first shared the screen with Kidman, 57, for the 2012 crime drama The Paperboy. Now, the High School Musical alum is once again wooing Kidman in their new romantic comedy, A Family Affair.

Speaking to People Magazine ahead of the film’s June 28 release, Efron admitted feeling “very nervous” during their first film together a decade ago.

“I’m still so enamoured with Nicole. There’s a part of me that pinches myself when I realise who I’m working with a lot,” he gushed, recalling, “I think that was more pronounced during The Paperboy because I was a lot younger. I was very nervous back then.”

Kidman, who plays mother of Efron’s on screen assistant (Joey King), chimed in, “It’s really helpful when you’re doing this sort of work together that you’ve already got a history together, because it’s easy. You’re not working to create history. So I’m not like, ‘Can I touch you?’”

The Big Little Lies actress added, “I fell incredibly trusting of Zac.”

“We both feel safe, and we take care of each other,” Efron concurred.