King Charles takes shocking step about Harry, Meghan’s royal return

King Charles in ‘no control’ to bring back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the royal fold, claimed a royal correspondent.



Cameron Walker discussed the chances of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return to the firm in a chat show on GB News.

The royal expert claimed that the Monarch appears to be in a difficult position to extend helping hands to former working royals due to the pressure from the ‘taxpayers’ of the UK.

He said, "In terms of becoming working members of the Royal Family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles - look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic."



Cameron highlighted the dropping popularity of the Montecito couple in the UK due to their controversial remarks against the senior members of the royal family.

"That's a big problem, because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it's taxpayers - it's us as the public - who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it," shared the royal commentator.



These remarks come amid rumours that Harry is 'desperate' to return to the UK as he is 'running out of time.'



At the end of his comments, the royal analyst expressed remorse for the youngest son of King Charles as he has "lost most physical contact with his nearest and dearest, even if there's the occasional video call to Montecito."

