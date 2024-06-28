Prince Harry makes final decision about role in King Charles reign

Prince Harry might never return to the UK as an active working member of the royal family, claimed a royal commentator.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles has been following the slimmed down monarchy plan in his reign. However, the recent royal health crisis raised concerns about his decision.

Notably, the Monarch himself has been undergoing cancer treatment alongside his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

Most recently, Princess Anne, known for being the most hard-working royal, met with a horrific accident and postponed her royal engagements.

This alarming situation of the royal family raised questions about the need of Harry's return to the firm.



Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent said, "...we've seen some senior royals step back, three senior Royals, one in hospital, two regularly visiting for treatment."



The royal expert questioned, "Do you think that's encouraged Prince Harry to take on that perhaps more responsible role that you were talking about?"



However, Cameron claimed that Harry is "trying to go it alone. I don't think this is him trying to become a working member of the Royal Family again."